Supervisor Crosby is quick to blame County Attorney Brian McIntyre for the $120,000 in legal fees that county taxpayers are now saddled with. Crosby insists that he and Supervisor Judd were ill-advised by our (Republican) attorney who told them both that the 100% hand count was illegal, that there would be lawsuits, and that if the opposing side won, they would be held responsible for those costs in addition to their own. Still, they pressed on.
Mr. McIntyre was not the person who filed the law suit — he was the one who warned them that it would likely happen. Crosby and Judd ignored him, however, and indeed it came to pass. The (Republican) judge ruled against the supervisors and Recorder Stevens so now we foot the bill. Crosby and Judd should absolutely take full responsibility, especially since they had promised taxpayers it would cost us nothing.
Soon we will be hit with legal fees from yet another lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mayes. As with the hand count (and also their refusal to certify election results), Crosby and Judd were warned by state and county officials but proceeded anyway. This is the fourth lawsuit is about as many months. How much more of taxpayers’ money will Crosby and Judd waste in their failed efforts push their questionable political agenda? If you live in District 1 and care about the future of our county, join the group of non-partisan voters and sign the petition to recall Supervisor Crosby. Visit www.recalltomcrosby.com.