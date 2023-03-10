To the editor:

Supervisor Crosby is quick to blame County Attorney Brian McIntyre for the $120,000 in legal fees that county taxpayers are now saddled with. Crosby insists that he and Supervisor Judd were ill-advised by our (Republican) attorney who told them both that the 100% hand count was illegal, that there would be lawsuits, and that if the opposing side won, they would be held responsible for those costs in addition to their own. Still, they pressed on.

