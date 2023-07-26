We should all strongly support the EPA's standards for PM2.5. PM2.5 stands for particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less. PM2.5 pariculate matter has been linked to a large variety of diseases causing premature death in the United States. PM2.5 particles have been linked to the following deadly diseases: heart disease, pulmonary disease, asthma, respiratory diseases, stroke and cancers.
PM2.5 is unsafe to breathe into your lungs in ANY AMOUNT according to medical sources. PM2.5 can also be directly absorbed into the bloodstream causing widespread health issues. A large variety of carcinogens and toxins are contained in PM2.5 depending upon the source of the emission. PM2.5 comes from diesel engine exhaust, vehicle exhaust, fossil fuel powerplants, wildfires and other fossil fuel sources.
The particles from wildfires caused by climate change are particularly a public health concern. Scientists know annually at least 110,000 Americans die pematurely from PM2.5 exposure. The elderly, small children and those persons with preexisting conditions are especially at high risk from serious illness or premature death.
PM2.5 can cause a hazelike effect during wildfires or periods of heavy urban smog. PM2.5 can also appear on water vapor droplets falling as acid rain changing the acid levels of streams, waterways, soil also impacting plant life.
Shame on any politician who is opposed to the EPA's new PM2.5 standards. How is endangering public health and poisoning Arizona families with toxins worth a few thousand fossil fuel related jobs? We need major investments in renewable energy to save lives.