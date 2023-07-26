To the editor:

We should all strongly support the EPA's standards for PM2.5. PM2.5 stands for particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less. PM2.5 pariculate matter has been linked to a large variety of diseases causing premature death in the United States. PM2.5 particles have been linked to the following deadly diseases: heart disease, pulmonary disease, asthma, respiratory diseases, stroke and cancers.

Tags