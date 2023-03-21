It is estimated that approximately 610,000 Americans who served in land forces during the Vietnam War or in air missions over Vietnam between 1954 and 1975 are still alive to this day. Arizona is home to 263K veterans, 143K of them are Vietnam vets; more than 54K of them in Congressional District 6.
H.J. Res. 33 and the Senate companion bill (S.J. Res. 17) recognizes the sacrifice of veterans of the Vietnam War and commends them for their sacrifice for the United States. The joint resolution also urges the president to formally acknowledge the widespread mistreatment of such veterans as part of the ongoing Vietnam War Commemoration and issue a formal apology to the veterans and their families. Additionally, the joint resolution expresses urgent support for increased education to better reflect the sacrifice and treatment of Vietnam veterans.
Sadly, no Arizona representative and neither of our senators co-sponsor the respective bill. I have written and urged them to co-sponsor and support the bill in their respective chambers. Both bills await action by the Veterans Affairs Committee in each house. These bills need to be passed out of committee and onto the floor of each chamber to be passed and submitted to the president for signature and enactment prior to March 29, 2023 (Vietnam War Veterans Day). There are more than 76,000 voters in Cochise County with more than enough supporters of Vietnam vets to write them and urge them to pass these bills.