If you are really happy with the worst border crisis in Arizona history, let your two U.S. senators know how proud you are of them. Thousands of people from all over the world pouring across the Arizona southern border, bringing COVID, other diseases, crime, terrorism, drugs, etc.
Please let Sens. Kelly and Sinema know. Countless cases of your fellow Arizonans dying due to COVID, drugs, murder, car crashes with "illegals," etc. caused by these people pouring illegally into Arizona. Be sure to tell our two state senators how proud you are of what they’ve done.
While Arizona elected our two senators to protect the citizens of Arizona, they have almost completely ignored the historic disaster at our southern border. Sen. Sinema reports working on a bipartisan border bill, but it does absolutely nothing to control the hundreds of thousands of illegals pouring into our state, but rather is targeted at providing more attorneys, safeguards and privileges to those that ignore our border.
It's crazy. Our president gives speeches to Americans demanding they get their COVID shots, while at the same time creating (this wasn’t happening before Biden got elected) a historically disastrous system for untold numbers of untested people from countries around the world to pour into our state and our country. One can only guess at the number of Arizonans killed by this insane policy (more concern for illegals than citizens).