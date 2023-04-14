To the editor:
Huzzah for another successful Copper City Classic Vintage Base Ball Tournament. The Friends of Warren Ballpark (Friends) 12th tournament was the most successful to date.
This year a record number of nine teams took to the field. Two teams traveled from out of state, the Golden State Nine and the Colorado Stars. In-state teams included the Yuma Aces, Bisbee Black Sox, Phoenix Senators, Mesa Miners, Higley Haymakers, Tucson Saguaros, and the crank’s (fans) favorite, the Maricopa Maidens, dressed in uniforms as seen in the movie “A League of Their Own.”
We were honored to have three notable people throw out first pitches. Charles Hancock, representing the Southwest Buffalo Soldier Association, threw it across the plate at the opening game. Bill Cavaliere, president of The Cochise County Historical Society, threw out a pitch on Sunday. Virginia Chavez (Vasquez), a member of the 1950s Copper Queens, flew in from San Antonio to throw the first pitch for the Maricopa Maidens.
The Friends express our heartfelt thanks to our volunteers, too many to list. Tallymasters (scorekeepers) and arbitrators, dressed in period attire, kept score and enforced the 1860 rules of the game. Every year volunteers step up to announce keeping the cranks informed of the score, and the history and 1860 rules of the game. Volunteers sell tickets, merchandise, and beer. We hope to see you all next year.
We appreciate the school district staff who manicure and line the field and help keep the tournament running smoothly. With great sadness, we lament the passing of Al Lopez, the school district’s facility manager and a friend.
What would a vintage baseball tournament be without hotdogs and beer? This year the Friends invited the high school Robotics Club to sell food to raise funds for their projects. In addition to hotdogs, they added such specialties as nachos supreme, a crowd favorite. The Tombstone Brewing Company again sold their delicious beer.
Each year we are grateful to our sponsors: Barco Ice and Copper Queen Publishing, Bisbee Books and Music, Bisbee Breakfast Club, Bisbee Bug and Auto Repair, the Copper Pig, Copper Queen Hospital Foundation, Dylan’s Bistro and Bisbee Beverage and Sky Island Gas, Electric Beer Brewing Company, Freeport McMoran, Greenway Manor and Le Cornucopia, Mel’s Bodega, Mornings Café, Pâtisserie Jacqui, W.R. Ryan Company, Western Bank, Yoga Therapy and Red Shoes Hair Salon. Please patronize these generous local businesses.
Thanks to the Bisbee Council on the Arts and Humanities for their ongoing sponsorship of the Friends of Warren Ballpark. Take time to visit the Mining and Historical Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate.
Thanks from the Friends of Warren Park Board, Judy Anderson, Frank Barco, Dan Frey, Mike Frosco, Carol Loy, Tom Nelson, Rebecca Orozco, Darin Giltner, Christine Rhodes and Mike Anderson, Ballpark Historian.
Judy Anderson
Bisbee