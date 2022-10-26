Bravo to the Herald/Review and its editor and publisher. It's not often that I write a letter to the editor thanking the Herald for its stand on an issue. In the case of the illegal and ridiculous vote of Mr. Crosby and Ms. Judd on a hand count of all ballots cast in the upcoming General Election, I am happily doing so.
I served on the Board of Supervisors several decades ago and there were times when the county attorney warned us that what we were contemplating was not legal. She (yes the attorney was female back then) told us that if we proceeded we would be sued as individuals. We were smart enough to know when to back down. Why Crosby and Judd don’t understand a simple warning is beyond me.
For those who wish to research a bit, read the ARS statute listed on the board’s agenda for its last special meeting. Check out Title 16-602.B.subparagraph 1-2. Note that it requires the recorder or elections director to hand count 2% of the precincts or two precincts, whichever is greater, but no more than five contested races. The statute goes on to list which races are to be hand counted. In other words, a legal hand count is much different than the illegal one voted on by Crosby and Judd.
Thank you Sierra Vista Herald for your stand and making all your readers aware of the wrong-headed actions of a couple of county supervisors.