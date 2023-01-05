Many people apparently don’t understand that we are no longer satisfied with the status quo. We are called names like deniers and threatened. Making waves is the only way to rock this administrative boat. And rock it we must. It is messy. It won’t make sense to you who are content with being controlled by a bloated bureaucracy. I am no less citizen than you and I want things of government stirred up; examined for integrity and common sense. I want the elections questioned. Unelected personnel in our county should work without bias for ALL of us. Any expenses incurred from the hand count effort would have been negligible if those in charge would have assisted in organizing the effort instead of condemning it. Labeling Mr. Crosby’s actions illegal election interference is relative to your viewpoint. Remember, it took the courts to “interpret” the viewpoints. A judicial opinion is that — an opinion subject to appeal. Wouldn’t Cochise County working together have been a more reasonable action? Pinal County thought their election was perfect too. Now we find out it wasn’t either.
Mr. Crosby campaigned to control taxes and county spending. He is doing what he was elected to do. He carefully questions many IGAs and other budget items month after month. It doesn’t look politically correct or pretty. He is willing to enter into the ugliness of challenging the take-it-for-granted attitude and I thank him.