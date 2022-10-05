During the Sept. 27, 2022, Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting, District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby felt “criticized” by citizens questioning appointments to county commissions and boards in light of Fake Electors concerns. Mr. Crosby responded by quoting the US Constitution, Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion;” (he ignored the second sentence of this clause with “etc. etc.”) to somehow infer that our nation was not founded on democratic principles and only the current Republican party should decide elections. Nothing could be farther from the truth. First, the Republican party did not exist when the constitution was written and adopted. James Madison, the "Father of the Constitution," in The Federalist No. 39, emphasizes popular sovereignty and majoritarian control as among the distinctive characters of the republican form. Other framers of the Constitution alluded to the dangers of monarchy being created in opposition to the citizens choosing their elected leaders. Mr. Crosby also cited “Article 2, Clause 2” and then quoted Article 2, Section 1. Clause 2, which established State appointment of electors for the electoral college for presidential election. Starting in 1792, popular presidential election vote was used to determine “Electors” and by 1832, almost all states used popular presidential elections to appoint electors. It is concerning that an elected official, at any level, would misconstrue the Constitution to support the “Propriety or impropriety of (Fake) Electors."