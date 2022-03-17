On March 3, 3022, Arizonans were distracted by the Arizona trucker convoy while the Arizona House and Senate approved House Bill 2839. This bill passed unanimously by Republicans and Democrats and was signed into law by Gov. Ducey via an "emergency" session. This bill effectively reduces local representation to one precinct committeeman (PC) per precinct, regardless of political affiliation, and regardless of size of precinct.
Those interested now submit their PC nomination paper of candidacy to the county political party committee. The committee is composed of the chairman, along with his committee members that he selected, all of whom are likely to be of a similar political ideology that will “toe” the party line. From the pool of candidates, the committee selects one PC candidate from each precinct, all of whom are appointed by the county board of supervisors.
In the past, a PC was elected by neighbors, people who knew her and generally agreed politically, socio-economically, etc. Now, one individual and/or body handpicks PCs who will be of a similar political mindset, and who will support the political incumbents and candidates the chairman so desires. Anyone known by our community as independent thinking, who holds our politicians accountable, will likely never again represent their community.
Why did our representatives and governor, under cloak of darkness, pass a bill to silence our voices and quash local representation? When was the last time both parties passed legislation unanimously? Are our politicians concerned with midterm elections?