Richard Barr recently wrote a letter to the editor in defense of assault rifles. While Mr. Barr is correct that more people are killed with handguns than with assault rifles, I think he is missing the point of the movement to ban such rifles.
The AR-15 is the weapon of choice of mass murderers for two reasons:
1. Because it is a semi-automatic weapon which normally has a large capacity magazine it shoots more bullets at a much faster rate than an ordinary handgun. For example, in Dayton, Ohio, in 2019 the shooter was stopped after 32 seconds but in that time he killed 9 people and wounded 17. The Orlando nightclub shooting took only 3 minutes but killed 49 people and injured 50.
2. Because the velocity with which the bullet leaves the muzzle of the AR-15 is 3 to 4 times greater than that of an ordinary handgun, the damage done to a person is many times greater. While a bullet fired from a handgun shoots a hole directly through a person, the bullet from an AR-15 explodes within the body, disintegrating organs. In a child, whose organs are much closer together, one can imagine what this does; there is literally nothing left to repair.
These reasons, Mr. Barr, are why people desire to limit the ability of certain people to easily acquire such a weapon.