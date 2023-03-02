Facts matter. But only if you learn them. And only, when you learn them, if you adjust your words and actions accordingly. Supervisor Tom Crosby recently wrote that those supporting the recall effort are “Socialists.” The facts do not support this. Sure, many Democrats (not socialists) and independents (not socialists) want him gone. But those collecting petition signatures know this fact: Circulators who gather signatures to recall Supervisor Tom Crosby encounter many lifelong Republicans (not socialists) who are also eager to sign the recall petition. Fiscally conservative Republicans sign because they know that Tom Crosby’s illegal actions have cost taxpayers over $140,000 in legal fees. Republicans concerned about election integrity know that Tom Crosby— by refusing to certify county election results—j eopardized their votes, because most votes in Cochise County went for Republican candidates. Law-and-order Republicans know that Tom Crosby has sponsored an illegal change to the voting process in Cochise County, ignored the legal advice of our Republican county attorney, and disobeyed a Republican Superior Court Judge’s order to certify the election. Common-sense Republicans know that Tom Crosby talks nonsense. Part of his nonsense is that there were problems with the 2020 election. This, still after we learn that former Attorney General Brnovich withheld the outcome of the 10,000 investigative hours his office conducted, attempting to find issues with that election: No irregularities were found. Please — like many patriotic Republicans — know the facts and act. Find a petition circulator and sign the petition to recall Tom Crosby.