The jail district tax is essential

A letter submitted by the creator of the signs to vote no on the jail district spoke about the need to vote no on this important proposition. His letter is filled with inaccurate hyperbole about the malfeasance and abuse of our county government and how much money taxpayers in Cochise County pay in taxes. If he did any research, he would realize that Cochise County has lower property tax ($977 average) and sales tax (0.5%) than most other counties in Arizona.
What he fails to understand is that because that it is a sales tax, and those municipalities that do charge an additional tax are part of “his problem.” The county tax rate is 0.5% which is added to the Arizona sales tax of 5.6%. Many municipalities charge sales taxes on top of the 6.1% which adds an additional tax burden in those jurisdictions. For example, municipalities which have high sales taxes are Douglas 9.9%, Benson 9.6%, Willcox 9.1%, Bisbee 9.6%, St. David 9.6% and Tombstone 9.6%, while the economic driver of the county is Sierra Vista at 8.05%. But let’s not facts get in the way of his exaggeration!
Representative Gail Griffin has obtained a commitment of $20 million to “kick start” this important project. Ms. Jo Ann Gasper was correct in her assessment that this essential district needs to be passed to replace the substandard and dangerous jail facility. This essential jail district tax is NOT STEALING, it is remedying a 40-year-old jail that has outlived its usefulness.