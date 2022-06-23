The answer to, “Who's big lie it is, really?”; those who perpetuate the deception of election fraud and the coverup of the Jan. 6 insurrection and assault on the US Capital. Jan. 6 House Committee investigations and hearings are factual inquires and testimony. Two of five Republicans appointed to the Jan. 6 House Committee were disqualified for good reasons, they are co-conspirators to the lie of election fraud and coverup of the assault. Additionally, the nine-member committee was formed only after Republicans blocked the creation of a commission.
The movie, "2000 Mules," directed by Dinesh D’Souza a convicted Campaign Finance Fraud violation felon (illegal contribution to a Senate campaign, unrelated to ex-president Trump), later pardoned by Trump. The movie is based on discredited ballot-trafficking theory by True the Vote, which has been accused of swindling a financial contributor, while other prominent conservatives have turned against True the Vote.
Jan. 6 Committee hearings witness testimony (from Republicans) has shown that Mr. Trump’s so-called “opinion” that the 2020 election was corrupt and that he won was known to be false during the election and afterward. This so-called “opinion” has been used to raise more than $250 million for an “Official Election Defense Fund” that never existed, while funds were used to pay off debts and enrich Trump entities. In other words, a con job, just like this discredited propaganda movie.
As far as investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election, read the Mueller Report for facts.