Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

To the editor:

The answer to, “Who's big lie it is, really?”; those who perpetuate the deception of election fraud and the coverup of the Jan. 6 insurrection and assault on the US Capital. Jan. 6 House Committee investigations and hearings are factual inquires and testimony. Two of five Republicans appointed to the Jan. 6 House Committee were disqualified for good reasons, they are co-conspirators to the lie of election fraud and coverup of the assault. Additionally, the nine-member committee was formed only after Republicans blocked the creation of a commission.

The movie, "2000 Mules," directed by Dinesh D’Souza a convicted Campaign Finance Fraud violation felon (illegal contribution to a Senate campaign, unrelated to ex-president Trump), later pardoned by Trump. The movie is based on discredited ballot-trafficking theory by True the Vote, which has been accused of swindling a financial contributor, while other prominent conservatives have turned against True the Vote.

Jan. 6 Committee hearings witness testimony (from Republicans) has shown that Mr. Trump’s so-called “opinion” that the 2020 election was corrupt and that he won was known to be false during the election and afterward. This so-called “opinion” has been used to raise more than $250 million for an “Official Election Defense Fund” that never existed, while funds were used to pay off debts and enrich Trump entities. In other words, a con job, just like this discredited propaganda movie.

As far as investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election, read the Mueller Report for facts.

Michael Brown

Sierra Vista

Tags