Arizona's public school system ranks worst across the 50 states. According to Scholaroo (https://scholaroo.com/report/state-education-rankings/), Arizona ranks 47th for the least educated, 38th for educational attainment, 48th for school quality and 48th in the number of colleges/universities per 100,000 adults.
Arizona's statewide average per-pupil spending for everything is $10,729.00 in FY 2022, an 8% increase in spending from FY 2021. When parents move their child to another school or to home school, that does not increase the total cost. It simply shifts funding to another educational option.
To become competitive, public schools must trim overhead, reduce the administrative burden on teachers and make the education of the students a priority. They have to make radical changes. Students who cannot complete the basic aptitude tests for their grade level should be held back and tutored.
The “school voucher” program, the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9eBpwiHM9U) allows parents to use the money allocated to educate their child, to pay for the education model determined by the parent. AZ's ESA program provides $6,000 to $6,500 to participating students. Parents can use these funds to pay for private school tuition or to purchase home education courses, tutoring, materials and supplies. With schools closed for almost two years, tutoring to bring students up to the proper grade level is critical and should be a goal for every public school.