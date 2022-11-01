Thanks so much to the Herald/Review for its recent “Our View” editorial titled “Standing up for Democracy in Cochise County.” The title of the piece states exactly what voters need to do in this midterm election.
The illegal call for a full hand-count “audit” of county ballots has nothing to do with election integrity or establishing trust in the election process. Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have been working hand in hand with the county Republican Committee, chaired by one of Arizona’s fake electors, Robert Montgomery, who attempted to render the votes of over 10,000 Arizonans meaningless.
We know, from comments made by Crosby and Judd at meetings on this issue, that they have worked with the Cochise County Republican Committee to hatch this hand-count plot. We know, from their remarks, that Republican candidates Gail Griffin, David Gowan and Lupe Diaz are on board with this scheme.
This scam, deemed illegal by our own county attorney, is nothing but an attempt to inject chaos into the electoral process and create doubt in voters’ minds so that election-denying candidates can refuse to accept defeat if they lose. This is election interference plain and simple.
Voters of Cochise County should keep in mind that voting this election is about our lives — and whether we want to live in a democracy, or a dictatorship like in Russia and China.
Voting for ANY of these scheming Republicans in Cochise County this election is not patriotic. Yes, stand up for democracy and reject them.