The United States Constitution says: "Article IV, Section 4, Paragraph 1: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestics Violence.”
The presidential oath of office says: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
The definition of “treason” by Webster says:
“The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign's family. (In America, “We the people" are sovereign.
President Biden has created a situation on our border that in just two years has created a “never before” massive and true “INVASION OF AMERICA” with millions of immigrants from over 130 countries being bused and/or flown and even housed (at taxpayer expense), without any vetting, to all parts of the U.S.
The immigration law for decades has been Title 8, which has allowed previous presidents to somewhat reasonably manage immigration, but the Biden administration (under the same Title 8) has used memos and policies to hamstring our Border Patrol and have turned them from a law enforcement “Border Protection” system to a “welcome wagon” for virtually anyone that can say the word “asylum.”
This is an immense invation of our country. They are intentionally overwhelming our schools, our health care, our work force, our other social programs, our justice system, etc.
The most powerful reason “The Democratic Party” knows from the experience of California that flooding an area with foreign born people will turn a once “red state” into a “solid blue state.” California (highest percentage of foreign born citizens) has not voted for a Republican president since 1992.
You can call it what you want. I call this invasion of America "treason."