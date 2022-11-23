Supervisors Judd and Crosby, it’s time to release your grip on falsehoods and get on with the business of running this county — the job you were elected to do. Cochise County voters spoke at the ballot box on Nov. 8 and your delays are denying them the right to be heard.
You took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and Arizona state laws but in your determination to delay our election process, you ignored Arizona statutes and official procedures to attempt a full hand count of all ballots. Failing there, you two met privately (without Supervisor English and violating the Open Meeting Law) and concocted a plan to coerce our elections director into breaking federal laws, suing her personally as well as in her official capacity.
Now you delay the canvassing of our election results to “review” some debunked and disproven claim about voting machines. If you’d done your homework when the issue surfaced at the Oct. 24 Special Board of Supervisors Meeting, you would’ve discovered that these claims were brought before the Arizona Supreme Court four times and were dismissed every time. Why? Because there is absolutely no truth to those claims — no concrete evidence exists to prove otherwise. It’s time to move on.
We have many pressing issues in this county that warrant your attention and are in need of our precious taxpayer dollars. Please stop wasting both on foolish notions and expensive, needless lawsuits. Neither benefit our county’s citizens or its future.