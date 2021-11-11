PEW Research Center — the gold standard of non-partisan think tanks — has recently completed a study which divides the electorate into nine groups: four Republican, four Democratic and a disparate and disaffected group that does not fit well into either party’s coalition.
PEW identifies four groups as making up the Republican coalition: faith and flag conservatives, committed conservatives, populist right and ambivalent right.
PEW identifies four groups as making up the Democratic coalition: progressive left, establishment liberals, Democratic mainstays and outsider left.
The ninth group is identified as the stressed sideliners whose members are not ideologically bound together and are the most financially-stressed individuals in America.
As the world watches America’s two-party political system wage war with itself and question whether we have a democracy in name only – might it not be time for us to consider a parliamentary system of government where several of these aforementioned groups might form their own political party?
I don’t know the answer, but it certainly bears serious and prolonged discussion on the national and local levels.
For further insight into the PEW methodology and conclusions, search for the PEW study under the political typology. In the polarized era, deep divisions persist within coalitions of both Democrats and Republicans (Pew Research Center).