As the election season addresses the issues that divide us, all Arizonans should encourage our elected candidates to focus on what unites us: Education.
A recent statewide poll conducted by Education Forward Arizona, a non-partisan education nonprofit, found that the vast majority of Arizonans want more funding for schools and to increase teacher pay. Meanwhile, we don’t hear politicians communicating how they will invest in and improve our children’s education. This has got to change.
Here in Sierra Vista and Cochise County, now more than any other time in our history, is it imperative that we make the investments in the areas that will determine the future of our students and reposition our community as leaders, advocates and pioneers like the legendary individuals who founded many of our communities. We cannot afford to not invest in our education system. We must embrace the pioneering spirit that our communities were founded on. We must invest in the future of our community, our children, and our families!
Our community is clear about what we want our state to do: put a qualified teacher in every classroom, give teachers a raise, invest in our schools and give students more opportunities for career and technical education. It’s high time we and our elected officials make this happen.