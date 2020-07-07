To the editor:
Regarding “New push to remove Confederate monuments” July 3, 2020:
The monuments at Picacho Peak and Veterans Cemetary are in no way disrespectful to anyone. These are dignified markers paying respectful tribute to an important historical chapter in the formation of today’s Arizona. The park at Picacho Peak clearly honors and tells the story of this Civil War battle without making any hint of a judgement that could be misconstrued as promoting the Confederate cause of rebellion or slavery.
Anyone doubting this should pay a visit. The display at the Veterans Cemetary pays tribute to 19th century unknown American remains in an elegant a gracious display of American reconciliation “with malice toward none”. Respectfully commemorating our past for future generations to build a better future, Mr. McPherson, is absolutely worthy “of civic honor and recognition”. Although most Americans agree Native Americans suffered a grievous injustice, who would dare suggest we remove the Ft. Huachuca statue honoring Buffalo Soldiers who bravely fought in our Indian Wars? Would those who feel Vietnam was a tragic mistake dare hint at removing “The Wall”? Our entire history is worthy of remembering in public displays of art without someone choosing what is politically correct. We aren’t the Taliban blowing up Buddhas or ISIS leveling temples. We are E Pluribus Unum Americans. I write this as a Black Lives Matter, Civil Rights advocate challenging my country to aspire to an inclusive heritage and future.
Thomas Cuscito Jr.
Sierra Vista