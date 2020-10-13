To the editor:
“Do what I say, not what I do.” That has been the message to veterans from Donald Trump. When infected with the virus, instead of taking hydroxychloroquine as he has touted for months, he took a range of other experimental drugs unavailable to vets or the public.
Although he doesn’t read himself, maybe one of his staffers told him about the observational study of veterans that concluded “more than 27 percent of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine died, and 22 percent died taking a combination that included hydroxychloroquine compared with 11 percent were not treated with the drug.” Maybe that convinced him and his glorified chiropractor doctor that it was not an effective drug. Or maybe because he took a two-week course of hydroxy in May but got the virus anyway.
Yet virus infected veterans at the VA have continued to be treated with hydroxychloroquine after the study was released. In fact the Trump administration purchased over 6,000,000 tabs of hydroxychloroquine for $2,000,000. More than 3500 veterans, under the care of the VA, have died from COVID-19. How many from this ineffective drug? His many lies have cost lives of people far braver than he.
So in honor of Donald Trump, that draft dodger who loves his name on everything, I think that the common term for COVID-19 should be "the Trump virus."
Fred Miller
Bisbee