New county logo just doesn’t work
To the editor:
Along with many or maybe most Cochise County residents, We DID NOT support the recent Cochise County logo redesign nor support spending $20K taxpayer dollars to pay a CALIFORNIA company to create a new County brand, especially with a lack of prior publicity notifying residents of such change. Our current logo honors Cochise, the Navajo Nation, and all indigenous people who occupied this land before us.
The proposed logo change was neither brought before the citizens of the County nor voted upon by us.
The proposed, new “beach towel-like” logo has nothing to do with the history of Cochise County nor does it represent the county in any visible way. It might work for California, but it does not suit us. If a logo change was desired and approved by the public, the design concept idea should have been a County product, produced by someone who lives here. It could have been a product designed by local high school or Cochise College graphics departments, members of local art associations, or by interested persons who are County residents. The newly proposed logo design merely looks like something one might find on a beach towel in California but does not contain elements that say “Cochise County.”
If it’s not broken, don’t ‘fix’ it.
And, it ain’t broke!
Save further taxpayer dollars. Please don’t implement any new logo and spend the money it will cost to rebrand signage, billboards, posters, county products, business cards or stationery, etc. We currently have a well-loved, representative Cochise County logo right now.
Joan and Scott Vasey
Hereford