Sunday’s article “Douglas AMA management goal not sufficient, residents claim” by Shar Porier, noted, “State Reps. Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz also made the drive from Phoenix to the border city to offer their thoughts.” Unfortunately, their “thoughts” demonstrate a lack of knowledge and/or acknowledgement of watershed boundaries and the over-pumping and depletion of groundwater aquifers. Watershed boundaries are determined by elevation and how water flows downhill. One cannot gerrymander an area out of a watershed district just because one does not like how they vote. Representative Diaz is correct that the Douglas area watershed encompasses Mexico and watershed water flows, via Whitewater Draw, a tributary stream of the Rio de Agua Prieta, south into Mexico. A quick look at Google Maps should inform Mr. Diaz where the massive groundwater pumping is happening. We are penalizing our own people by continuing to allow unrestricted industrial groundwater pumping while the small farmer/rancher and residential landowner’s wells are going dry and can’t afford to drill deeper wells. Stormwater capture and recharge is a good idea; however, this will not solve the problem of over-pumping groundwater and aquifer depletion. The water decline is our fault by continuing to allow unsustainable water use and continuing to elect representatives who refuse to acknowledge the problem. The drought has been exacerbated by the state, nation, and world’s refusal to acknowledge and address climate change.