Richard Barr’s commentary deserves a response. Donald Trump’s own actions got him where he is. Not “liberal elitists." That “Individual #1” wasn’t prosecuted sooner was only due to his ability to hire his own “sheriff” in Bill Barr for U.S. attorney general and being a sitting president at the time. The same Barr who got pardons for Reagan's Iran Contra "Affair." More recently, Barr derailed SDNY’s investigation of Trump with the assurance that his U.S. Justice Dept. would be pursuing it, then didn’t. Just prior to the election, the “teflon” Don Trump bribed Stormy Daniels to keep his infidelities out of the news. He probably would have lost with the slim margin he had. So, no, it isn’t a little thing or petty. Richard Barr’s portrayal of the Jan. 6 insurrection as anything less than that, does a major disservice to the 114-plus law enforcement officers injured in the protection of the U.S. Capital. Apparently he missed Giuliani’s pleas to storm the Capital with “trial by combat” among other things. The insurrectionists were misled by The Big Lie by Trump saying his loss was due to a crooked election in 2020. So were many Americans. Manhattan's case is relatively minor compared to other prosecutions in the works. The fact that he threw his hat in the ring for the 2024 election shouldn’t be a shield from justice for multiple crimes committed prior to it.