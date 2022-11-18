We should be grateful to the Herald/Review for publishing its editorial titled “Local Republicans want you scared.” It accurately describes the unforgivable and illegal antics of three of our elected officials: Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and Recorder David Stevens. Their disregard for the Rule of Law leaves us taxpayers holding a hefty bill to cover their legal defense, while making Cochise County government a national joke.
We need to remember, however, that this fiasco did not begin in a vacuum. There is a widespread MAGA Republican strategy to sow as much chaos into our election processes as possible. It is part of the authoritarian movement to grab power at the cost of our constitutional representational democracy based upon the Rule of Law.
Locally, we need to keep the focus on the Cochise County Republican committee, where much of this scheme was hatched. Crosby has publicly stated so, along with telling us that our local state senator, David Gowan, and our state representatives, Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz, have been on board.
And, of course, the chair of the local Republican committee is none other than Robert Montgomery, one of our state’s fake electors, who attempted to render over 10,000 Arizonan's votes meaningless.
Cochise County citizens need to decide if they are pleased with this authoritarian movement or whether we will defend our democracy in Cochise County by ridding ourselves of these MAGA Republicans as soon as possible.