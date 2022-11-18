To the editor:

We should be grateful to the Herald/Review for publishing its editorial titled “Local Republicans want you scared.” It accurately describes the unforgivable and illegal antics of three of our elected officials: Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and Recorder David Stevens. Their disregard for the Rule of Law leaves us taxpayers holding a hefty bill to cover their legal defense, while making Cochise County government a national joke.

