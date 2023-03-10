The Conservative Political Action Conference — launched in 1974 — is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.This year’s CPAC was "not attended" by several high-ranking Republicans due to either their not having been invited or their having chosen not to attend due to "divisions" within the Republican Party. Case-in-point: CPAC attendees applauded when prominent conservative speaker Michael Knowles openly called for "the public eradication of transgenderism" and former President Trump appealed to "The Angry Mob" by vowing to use “all necessary state, local, federal and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., called former President Trump’s remarks "troubling" in that Trump sought not to heal our land but further divide it: “First of all, if you want to heal our land — unite our country together — you don’t do it by appealing to the angry mob. And that’s true whether you’re talking about an angry mob from the left or the right.” For those of you wishing to better understand the apparently innocuous beginnings of fascism, I urge you to view two of Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci’s films, The Conformist (1970) and 1900 (starring Robert De Niro and Donald Sutherland,1976) and formulate your own conclusions.