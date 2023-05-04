If we are to get the benefits we’ve earned and deserve, we are all going to have to become more proactive.
H.R. 1278, the DRIVE Act, increases the mileage reimbursement rate available to beneficiaries for travel to or from the Department of Veterans Affairs on official business. Specifically, the bill makes the reimbursement rate for such travel equal to or greater than the mileage reimbursement rate for government employees using private vehicles when no government vehicle is available. Veterans get 41.5 cents per mile; federal employees get 65.5 cents per mile. This bill has one co-sponsor. The Senate version has two co-sponsors.
H.R. 2413, Dental Care for Veterans Act, expands eligibility for veterans for dental care provided by the VA. Specifically, the bill makes all veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system eligible for VA-provided dental services. The bill has two co-sponsors. There is no current Senate version. A previous Senate version had nine co-sponsors.
H.R. 303, the Retired Pay Restoration Act, would amend Title 10, United States Code, to permit additional retired members of the Armed Forces who have a service-connected disability to receive disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs for their disability and either retired pay by reason of their years of military service or combat-related special compensation. The current bill has two co-sponsors. A Senate version in the previous session had 28 co-sponsors.
We need to reach out to our representatives and senators, urging them to support these bills and other veteran-related legislation.