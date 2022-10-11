We can all agree that conservation of water in the Douglas water basin should be a priority for the city of Douglas and our surrounding communities. The preservation of the aquifer is vital for everyone’s future.
Since 1982, our Douglas water basin has been actively managed by the Arizona Department of Water Resources as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area (INA). We are now facing a public ballot measure vote this fall to determine if we should enact an Active Management Area (AMA) for the Douglas Water Basin, which includes the city of Douglas and will replace our INA.
Unlike our current INA, the new AMA will add several new layers of regulation by the state that will significantly inhibit our city’s ability to grow and will damage our citizens’ economic well-being.
The AMA may not solve any of the water issues advocated by the proponents and will not improve on the INA already in place. In fact, there are several changes the AMA will bring that will undue some of the 40 years of hard work we have achieved with the INA management of the water basin.
Why would we add new water regulations when the INA is working?
Based on this, I oppose the public ballot measure creating a new AMA in the Douglas water basin, replacing our current INA. I’m urging all our citizens to vote Nov. 8, 2022, and please, vote with me against the AMA with a no vote on Proposition 422.