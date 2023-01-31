Relentless adverse treatment of Election Director Lisa Marra has been very disturbing to Cochise County voters. Despite enormous pressure, her performance has always been honorable, professional and legal. She endured months of false accusations (and a baseless costly lawsuit) by Board of Supervisor members Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd while they repudiated and refused to follow Arizona state law.
Those two elected officials displayed willingness to negate 47,000 votes in Cochise County to advance their individual agendas, caring not at all about legal and ethical responsibilities to their constituents. Judd finally stepped back and complied with AZ law solely because of court order, Crosby responded disrespectfully by deliberately ignoring his mandated duty to vote. They showed self-centered disdain for what Cochise County constituents wanted and deserved ... which was to have ALL our voting voices counted, not just theirs.
Cochise County residents greatly appreciate Lisa Marra’s admirable service, discussion of her pending resignation is cause for serious alarm. Hopefully there is a solution so she can remain in position as Election Director. Either way, legal ramifications need rapid implementation now and in the future to ensure that well trained, unbiased, dedicated professionals like Marra are fully supported in their critically important roles. Board of Supervisor members and all Arizona elected officials must be held accountable anytime they fail to do essential work they are honor bound (and paid!) to perform on behalf of their constituents.