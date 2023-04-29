Two bills recently passed in the House of Representatives and were sent to the Senate for consideration. H.R. 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023, generally prohibits school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls. This bill was passed on April 20 by a vote of 219-203. The 93 co-sponsors were Republicans.
H.R.5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, establishes various rights of parents and guardians regarding the public elementary or secondary school education (including secondary career and technical education) of their children. Local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools must comply with the requirements of the bill to receive federal education funds. This bill was passed on March 24 by a vote of 213-208. The 122 co-sponsors were Republican.
There were no Democrat co-sponsors of either bill or any Democrat votes on either bill. This is a noteworthy point since the Senate is controlled by the Democratic Party. If either of these bills are to be enacted, our senators must know our views on them. Since our senators are either Democrat or independent, it is imperative to let them know how we feel on both bills and urge them to actively support a Senate vote.