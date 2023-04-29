To the editor:

Two bills recently passed in the House of Representatives and were sent to the Senate for consideration. H.R. 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023, generally prohibits school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls. This bill was passed on April 20 by a vote of 219-203. The 93 co-sponsors were Republicans.

