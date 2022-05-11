Pogo creator Walt Kelly’s twist of American naval officer Oliver Hazard Perry’s Statement of Victory in 1813 after defeating and capturing Royal Navy ships in the Battle of Lake Erie resonates most truly today.
Mr. Perry, upon having won the Battle of Put-in-Bay (1813) against the British is famously quoted as having said: “We Have Met the Enemy and He Is Ours.” Mr. Kelly has famously "twisted" this as: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
President Putin of Russia has succeeded in "Balkanizing" our country along political/religious/racial divides with the help of domestic enablers, thereby destroying our belief in "The Balance of Powers" between Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of our government.
Furthermore, Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, have collaborated to wage a two-front war — East and West — against the United States, aided and abetted by their proxies, Belarus and North Korea.
However a more imminent danger is the white Evangelical Christian attack on the basis of our Constitution, "Separation of Church and State," fomented and "weaponized" by Billy Graham and his son, Franklin Graham.
Whether or not we chose to admit it, we are fighting not only a two-front war but also a three-front war.
As Abraham Lincoln famously said: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”