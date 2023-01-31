Many thanks must go to the Herald/Review’s recent “Our View,” in which the editors correctly identify the situation with the resignation of our county’s superb Election Director, Lisa Marra. The paper states it perfectly: “What Ms. Judd, Mr. Crosby and Mr. Stevens have accomplished is the ruining of a well-run, trusted elections department.”
While we have little recourse now regarding Supervisor Judd and Recorder Stevens, the situation is different with Supervisor Crosby: There is a vibrant effort well underway to recall Tom Crosby, who has been the driving force in ruining our “well-run, trusted elections department.”
It was Tom Crosby who most vigorously promoted violating Arizona state election laws. It was Tom Crosby who verbally defied our life-long Republican County Attorney’s advice not to break state laws. It was Tom Crosby who defied an Arizona Superior Court judge’s order to certify the county election returns, which — had the other two supervisors not obeyed the order — would have disenfranchised over 47,000 voters of Cochise County, the majority of whom are Republicans.
Please, registered voters living in Crosby’s District 1, sign the recall petition and urge others — Democrats, Republicans and independents — who care about the Rule of Law and fair, secure and efficiently run elections to do the same. Let’s recall Tom Crosby and replace him with someone faithful to his or her oath of office and the Rule of Law.