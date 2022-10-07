Today’s far left liberal Democratic Party and its partners in the mainstream media have spent a lot of time and money trying to convince America that conservative Republicans are dangerous and trying to destroy our “Democracy.” Total Lie!!! Conservative Republicans are today's guardians of our Constitutional Republic.
They honor our country’s history of protecting the world against tyranny and communism. They believe that America is “systemically good” and not “systemically racist.” They are totally opposed to Biden’s “open border” that’s allowed millions of unknown people from over 150 countries to trample our sovereignty, bringing disease, crime, drugs, terrorism, etc. that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of American citizens. Conservative Republicans believe in “law and order” and not the “defund the police” or “turn the criminals loose” policies of this administration. They believe America should be “energy independent” and not go begging countries that hate us for fuel. They believe in a strong America that manufactures its own critical products. They believe in a strong military that is able to defend our country and is not burdened (as it is now) by “woke policies” that require the use of “proper pronouns.”
Conservative Republicans believe your government has been “weaponized,” starting with IRS harassment of Tea Party groups under Obama to the current early morning raids of the FBI on anyone opposing them. They believe our freedom is riding on the next two elections.