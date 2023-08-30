The Herald/Review’s Friday August 22 edition reports, “Supervisors end quest for fraud-proof ballot paper.” This apparently ends Mark Finchem, former Arizona state representative, and Recorder David Stevens’ quest, born during a March 2021 Authentix Inc. demonstration of “counterfeit-proof” ballots. Finchem initiated a $1 million grant opportunity and only Stevens applied. Although a lack of details was noted, in October 2022 the Board of Supervisors approved the grant award, which included a May 30, 2023, report deadline. The issued RFP issued May 30, 2023, included Authentix’s 13 features verbatim. Authentix and Pro Vote Solutions submitted proposals and forwarded to BOS for approval, after the May 30th deadline. When noted this award would be after the grant deadline, Stevens indicated he had received an extension. Subsequently the item was tabled three times so Stevens would have time to prove, in writing, the state agreed to a deadline extension for the grant. Apparently, this never happened. During BOS discussions, it came to light Stevens had approved payment of $187,500+ to Runbeck Election Services. When questioned, Stevens first stated he thought the board approved the contract in April. When proven incorrect, Stevens said Runbeck was registered with the state, did not need to come before the board for approval as “Since they’re in the state system, they go through a different set of rules,” Hopefully someone in state government will review the questionable execution of this grant and funds already spent. When the next election in November 2024 comes around, remember, INTREGITY MATTERS.