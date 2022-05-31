In vetting candidates for the upcoming election, I visited your campaign website to see where you stand on the issues. You say as a Navy combat veteran, you understand how important it is to deliver on promises and protect those who’ve bravely served our country.
If what you say is true, why haven’t you co-sponsored legislation so important to us veterans?
S.1147 would permit certain retired members of the uniformed services who have a service-connected disability to receive both disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs for their disability and either retired pay by reason of their years of military service or Combat-Related Special Compensation.
Military retirees less than 50% disabled forfeit as much as $10K annually of their retired military pay in order to receive their VA disability benefits.
S.657 would modify the presumption of service connection for veterans who were exposed to herbicide agents while serving in the Armed Forces in Thailand during the Vietnam era. We were exposed to the same herbicides as those who served in Vietnam.
S.3017 would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish dental care in the same manner as any other medical service.
All three of these bills have a direct impact on me and tens of thousands of veterans in Arizona and across the country. Why do you not co-sponsor and actively support these bills?