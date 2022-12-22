Cochise County citizens have been embroiled in a “circus” orchestrated by two of our Board of Supervisors for far too long. When Supervisors Judd and Crosby came up with a scheme to hand count votes just before the election and your office advised them that this would be an illegal move they arrogantly defied you.
Supervisors Judd and Crosby then did not perform their duty of canvassing the election results, continually tabling the issue until The Arizona Branch of the Alliance for Retired Americans and Stephani Stevenson as well as Secretary of State/Governor-elect Hobbs brought them to court on Dec 1, 2022.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled on that day that Judd and Crosby did not have any right to do anything but their DUTY of verifying the election results and ordered them to conduct a meeting that very day and send the certified results to the Secretary of State's Office by 5 o'clock. Subsequently Supervisors English and Judd did just that but Supervisor Crosby defied the judge's order.
The actions of these two rogue supervisors put the votes of our 47,284 county voters in danger of being disenfranchised.
Secretary of State, Governor-elect Hobbs requested that Attorney General Brnovich and yourself charge Judd and Crosby for the delay in certifying the election results. Why are we still waiting??