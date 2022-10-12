Next time certain “concerned community members” find themselves questioning the firefighters' endorsement signs, I instead challenge them to do the following:
Picture your local firefighter getting a cancer diagnosis, due to regular exposure to cancer-causing exhaust fumes. Imagine you’re their family member, and you knew this diagnosis was preventable if City Council and current mayoral candidates had prioritized updating ventilation systems instead of investing $35,000 into a magazine. Picture that same candidate being questioned about that budget priority decision, and she lies about her actions. Actions that are recording and available to the public for review.
The irony of all these complaints against the first responders is that you can criticize their actions, their endorsements, and their messaging — but when you get in a car accident or your mom has a heart attack — there will be no denying the need for quick response times by adequately staffed, healthy, and well-trained professionals. They will show up for you, no matter what — why isn’t our community showing up for them?
The Sierra Vista community trusts first responders to show up when they call 911: To save your life, to stop crime, to protect your home, to keep your family safe. First responders are trusted to make life and death judgement calls all day, every day — why are we questioning their judgement now?
Rhegan Derfus
Sierra Vista
A concerned Sierra Vista community member (which does not mean I am employed by the city of Sierra Vista, although some may see that as implied).