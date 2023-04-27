Complaints about a half-cent increase in sales tax to build a new jail got me to thinking about taxes in Cochise County.
People have considered education, fire departments, and law enforcement essential services provided by government. County taxes cover not only law enforcement but also a whole range of services such as courts, roads, and registering voters. Education and fire protection have their own taxing districts.
Compare the half-cent jail sales tax increase with increases for those other taxing districts.
Looking at our personal property taxes from 2021 to 2022 and adjusting to median property value ($159,500) and household size (2.41) in Cochise County, the following was discovered.
Education taxes increased by $97.90 and fire districts taxes increased by $92.08 per person. (These numbers will vary based on the respective taxing districts.)
No one complained about these increases. Why are people objecting to a $67 per person increase in sales tax to replace a jail and bring its operations up to standard?
The reason is quite obvious. Other taxing districts incrementally increased taxes bit by bit over the years. As taxpayers, we have simply not noticed these increases. The county did not raise property taxes over the years to put money aside to replace a deteriorating jail. So, now we are being asked to make up for what was not done.
We have supported education and fire districts, it is time to support law enforcement and replace a substandard jail.