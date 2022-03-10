Russian President Vladimir Putin has lulled the western nations of Europe and NATO into two decades of complacency with the peaceful overtones of Mikhail Gorbachev’s Glasnost, the policy or practice of more open consultative government and wider dissemination of information, while all the while planning a reconquest of the Soviet Empire.
Mr. Putin’s threats of nuclear mutual assured destruction have paralyzed western Europe with national leaders refusing to act for fear of seeing their capitals of Paris and Berlin reduced to just a memory.
I suspect that Mr. Biden will react in a similar fashion. When confronted with the hard choice of Mr. Putin extending his empire to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean or seeing major cities on U.S. soil under nuclear attack, Mr. Biden will opt for the lesser of two evils.
We would do well to remember Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and his “Policy of Appeasement” Munich Agreement of 1938, which ceded the German-speaking Sudetenland (region of the former Czechoslovakia) to Adolph Hitler. Appeasement does not work.
Whatever the shape of the world one year from now — martial laws imposed, political boundaries redrawn, history rewritten — we need to take stock and consider what our world would be like under only one pro-Putin news service and ask ourselves if we as a nation are willing to “walk the talk.”