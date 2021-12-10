On Dec. 5, a thought-provoking editorial by David Brooks appeared in the Herald/Review, looking at the complex and divisive issue of abortion. He recounted the moral and emotional anguish of a friend who had an abortion. That reality has been acknowledged by the abortion industry. Women are encouraged to “shout your abortion.”
Grieving over their loss is forbidden. Women are expected to stuff their anguish deep inside. Sometimes it comes out in drug or alcohol abuse, eating disorders, depression or PTSD.
Another well-kept secret of the abortion industry is the increased risk of breast cancer after an abortion. There is a whopping 89% risk following an abortion after 18 weeks. The risk is 50% if the abortion occurs before the first full pregnancy. Women deserve to know the risks.
The very DNA of women is ordered toward giving and nurturing life. Sadly, in the feminist genius of women, the natural role of motherhood is seen as less good than a career. The commitment of marriage is seen as less desirable than choosing a temporary partner.
Thankfully, in our mixed-up world, crisis pregnancy centers like Sierra Vista’s Care Net offer pregnancy tests, education and emotional support. They have parenting classes and help with food and clothing for baby when mom chooses life. They even provide counseling for healing after abortion. There is still hope.