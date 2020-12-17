COVID-19 preventative measures still crucial throughout Cochise County
To the editor:
Thank you for your efforts to help Cochise County deal with this health crisis. Because COVID-19 infections are increasing at an alarming rate here and the state, all Arizona hospitals could soon find themselves beyond capacity if more aggressive measures are not taken. The majority of new cases are due to small gatherings of family and friends.
At Copper Queen Community Hospital, our hospital and health care providers are seeing this escalation first-hand. We recommend immediate actions to slow the spread, illnesses and deaths. Without these changes, COVID-19 cases will overwhelm our health-care system, and increase deaths of not only COVID-19 patients, but of people experiencing other illnesses as well.
Specifically, we ask you to:
Strictly limit gatherings to your own household. That’s especially hard during the holidays but it could save lives among your family and friends.
Wear masks in public.
Adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Wash your hands with soap or use hand sanitizer frequently throughout each day.
We know that we’ve asked a lot. Our community has done so much but now is not the time to give up. We are spending our holidays caring for sick patients. We are asking you, our beloved community, to think about your loved ones and make a few more sacrifices to protect them. We are tired of watching people we know get sick from this virus. Our co-workers are getting sick and we are short-staffed. It is becoming harder to transfer patients who have critical needs to other hospitals.
We need you to see us, to see that we are tired, too. We are tired of seeing young people, our elders and everyone in between critically ill and dying. We have activated our plans to expand our capacity for COVID patients; we are working to recruit travel labor so we can staff those beds; we are doing everything we can to keep our community safe, but it is not enough. We need you.
Yes, the vaccine has started to roll out, but due to limited supply, it will be months before it is widely available to the public. The next couple of weeks will be critical in slowing the spread, and CQCH, as well as all Arizona hospitals, need to catch up. We need your help to do that. We need our community to rally behind us. We need support and encouragement. We need each other. We are in this together, and we will get through this together.
Edward Miller, DO
Chief Medical Officer
Copper Queen Community Hospital