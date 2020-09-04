Can anyone say honestly they aren’t tired of the pandemic? Add to it the non-stop rhetoric of the presidential campaigns and it’s hard to find anyone who isn’t exhausted from the frustrations of enduring the past six months.
We’re even tired of the “good” news.
Sierra Vista officials announced this week that several city facilities will reopen on Sept. 8, including The Cove, the library lobby (not the library), the lobby at City Hall (not City Hall), Henry F. Hauser Museum, and the lobbies (not the entire buildings) at several other city facilities.
Unfortunately, we have to agree with the reasoning voiced by Mayor Rick Mueller for the city’s cautious approach to reopening. We don’t want to lose the progress we’ve made in combating the coronavirus.
The “good news” in the current state of affairs are fewer daily cases of COVID-19, fewer daily deaths statewide and the gradual return of enjoyments we once took for granted — movie theaters, restaurants, fitness centers and other public venues.
The “bad news” is ubiquitous.
We’re still months from the availability of a vaccine, we still don’t feel safe, the damage to our economy continues and can’t yet be measured, we’ve lost confidence in some of our public institutions and we’re more opinionated about everything from politics to sports, all because of the pandemic and the presidential campaign.
As Americans, we’re just plain grumpy.
Erosion of confidence in our public institutions was confirmed last month with the announcement by Rebecca Sunenshine, the Maricopa County Medical Director of Disease Control, that every patient diagnosed with the coronavirus who dies, regardless of other health conditions, is included as a COVID-19 death. In other words, even someone with the coronavirus who is murdered is included in that county’s COVID death count.
Maricopa County, with its population of about 4.6 million, represents almost 63 percent of the entire state population. Its COVID death count — as of Wednesday it totaled 2,995 — represents more than 59 percent of all COVID-related deaths in Arizona.
Unless that count is flawed, which it now appears to be.
Regardless of Ms. Sunenshine’s reasoning for including every person who tests positive for the coronavirus and dies in the county’s COVID-19 death count, the impact on the public’s perception of the seriousness of the pandemic is tainted. The confidence people have in the information presented by government officials is eroded and the consequence is the public frustration and chaos we witness daily surrounding the pandemic.
Theories about why Maricopa County appears to be inflating its coronavirus death count abound, including everything from an effort to make President Trump look bad to a campaign to raise public alarm about the pandemic. Unfortunately these conspiracies carry just as much credence as the reason provided by Ms. Sunenshine, which focused on the time it takes for the county’s medical examiner to precisely determine an exact cause of death.
This situation provides a clear example of why it’s vital that government officials be accurate and truthful during a time of crisis.
Failure to do so creates another crisis — that of public confidence.