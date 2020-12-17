One mistake that can result when out-of-state organizations use Arizona’s citizens initiative process to establish a new law is playing out in a Maricopa County courtroom.
Last month the Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit on behalf of several state legislators and affected taxpayers challenging Proposition 208, the initiative adopted Nov. 3 by Arizona voters. The ballot referendum calls for adding a 3.5 percent tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples. The additional funds — projected to be as much as $900 million — is designated by the language of the initiative to be spent mostly on increasing salaries for teachers and support staff. About one-quarter of the funds will go for teacher mentoring, paying the tuition costs for future Arizona teachers and vocational education programs.
The campaign to adopt Prop. 208 was organized and funded by Invest in Education, which in turn was sponsored by the Arizona Education Association and Stand For Children, a non-profit based in Oregon. Of the $21.6 million spent to pass the referendum, Stand for Children donated more than $9 million to the campaign.
It’s clear this is an out-of-state political organization pushing its national agenda on Arizona, without an intricate knowledge of the Arizona Constitution or our state’s laws.
On Nov. 3, Arizona voters adopted Prop. 208 by a 52 to 48 percent margin, with more than 3.2 million ballots cast.
Here’s the fly in the ointment.
In 1980, Arizona voters approved several constitutional spending and tax limitations on local governments. The intent of one of these amendments is to restrict how much money taxing bodies can raise taxes and spend, compared to previous years.
There are numerous examples in Cochise County where the “aggregate expenditure limit” has forced governing bodies to reconsider spending plans. In 2015 for example, the county Board of Supervisors wanted to pay down its pension liability, but was limited in doing so by the expenditure limit. Eventually board members agreed to make the larger pension payment and borrowed money for other expenditures to work around the law.
We can imagine those who framed the constitutional amendment on expenditure limits looked at California, Illinois and other “high-tax” states 30 years ago and sought ways to control spending by local governments. The law offers protection for those on a fixed income against rapidly escalating taxes imposed by counties, cities and school districts.
Despite successfully establishing a new tax to generate more revenue, actually spending the “new money” might not be possible unless the Republican majority in the Arizona Legislature goes along with an override on the constitutional amendment on the expenditure limit.
We’re watching closely to see what happens next.
Even if the Goldwater lawsuit is tossed out, it seems unlikely that the Legislature would go along with overriding the 1980 spending amendments.
Despite recent spats between conservative and moderate members of the GOP, we’re pretty sure Republicans in the Legislature will stand up against allowing school districts to spend the new revenue.
It’s one issue they appear to agree on.