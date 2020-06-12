The lesson Arizona voters should learn from Proposition 306, which was adopted by statewide referendum in 2018, is playing out this year.
That lesson is to always — always — cast a wary eye on resolutions adopted by a majority vote of the State Legislature and presented on a statewide ballot.
Chances are there is a political motivation behind the initiative.
This is the first election cycle since Prop. 306 was approved by Arizona voters. On the surface, the law appeals to those who see the state’s Clean Election Commission (CEC) as an impediment to political objectives. In this case, the Republican majority in the state Legislature saw an opportunity to eliminate the “free-standing” authority of the CEC and cripple a significant funding source for Democrats.
The wording of the proposition, like other politically motivated initiatives, was the selling point.
Supporters of the ballot measure argued that candidates receiving campaign funds from the CEC should not be allowed to buy services from outside groups. Supporters of the ballot measure said that resulted in public dollars subsidizing political parties. In 2016, it was discovered that many Democratic party candidates who received funding from the CEC paid more than $100,000 to the Democratic party.
The bipartisan elections commission defended the practice, saying sufficient safeguards were in place to ensure that the dollars were spent for legitimate services.
That wasn’t convincing enough for Arizona voters, who adopted Proposition 306 by a strong margin of 56 to 44 percent.
For citizens who support the idea of an independent body that promotes the participation of candidates in state elections and has the authority to regulate campaign spending, there are two significant outcomes.
The first is the impact Prop. 306 has on candidates from minority parties. In an interview with the Arizona Capitol Times, local state Senate candidate Democrat Bob Karp said the law prevents him from almost all association with local and state party leaders.
“I cannot even get a guidebook from the state party about running for office as a Democrat,” Karp told the Times.
The law officially infringes on the ability of publicly funded candidates to associate with their party.
The second outcome of Prop. 306 challenges the independent status of the CEC. Prior to the statewide vote, the commission was exempt from the Administrative Procedures Act, allowing the CEC to draft its rules free from review by any other agency.
Today, before the CEC can implement a new rule, it’s subject to a review by Governor’s Regulatory Review Council, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ducey.
In other words, if the CEC attempts to institute a new rule — like requiring that “dark money” contributors be identified, Gov. Ducey’s council can veto the regulation.
Remember the lesson, voters. Think twice before supporting or opposing any initiative that is adopted by the majority party in the state Legislature, and inspect the language of that measure to determine its political motivation!