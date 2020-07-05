In a perfect world, Arizona lawmakers would be free to make the best decision, without worry that doing so will cost them re-election.
Politics is an especially brutal game when populist candidates enrage an uninformed constituency on issues that challenge social norms.
Last week’s filing of more than 420,000 petition signatures on a citizens initiative to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana provides a good example of the predicament faced by legislators.
Unless almost 200,000 of those signatures are ruled invalid or a legal action intervenes, it’s likely that Arizona voters will be decidingin the Nov. 3 election whether to change the state Constitution to allow recreational pot. The campaign to draft the amendment is headed by Smart and Safe Arizona, a political-action organization that has raised more than $2.5 million, largely from in-state and out-of-state companies already in the business of selling marijuana. If approved by voters, existing dispensaries would be first in line to sell the drug with the state collecting a 16 percent tax that proponents estimate would raise $300 million annually.
This could be the second time in four years that Arizona voters decide whether to allow recreational use of the federally listed narcotic. A similar initiative was rejected in 2016 by a 52-48 percent margin. If approved, Arizona would join 11 other states that allow possession of marijuana for recreation. Thirty-three states, including Arizona, allow the sale of cannabis for medical purposes.
The ease with which supporters of this initiative collected signatures and the financial resources of the campaign indicate the measure has a good chance of reversing its 2016 outcome. Unlike last time, opponents of the amendment have not mounted a significant challenge and, unlike other initiatives this year, Safe and Smart Arizona accomplished collecting more than enough signatures despite the impact of the coronavirus.
Here’s where Arizona lawmakers come in.
It hasn’t been a secret that supporters of legalizing marijuana would be back in 2020 after the defeat four years ago. Organizers assessed what worked and didn’t work during the last campaign and changed provisions of the initiative to make it more appealing to Arizona voters.
Republican lawmakers have been reticent in their opposition to decriminalizing cannabis, with Gov. Ducey setting the tone by publicly promising never to sign legislation that would allow recreational use.
The fear of political reprisal as much as conservative ideals have prevented the majority party from seizing an opportunity to establish suitable regulations for the legalization of marijuana.
Using the state’s citizens initiative law, Safe and Smart Arizona appears poised to set the parameters for who can sell, how much people can buy, where the tax money gets spent and other important questions related to recreational pot.
Because this may become a constitutional amendment adopted by Arizona voters, lawmakers won’t be able to change those parameters without a Herculean effort that includes approval by three-fourths of the Legislature.
Our lawmakers lost an opportunity to effectively regulate this change, if voters approve this measure on Nov. 3.