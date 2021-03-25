Tom Crosby is certainly a principled politician.
His principles drive him to oppose federal funding in all its forms, to warn that we are going bankrupt because of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, and on Tuesday, to reaffirm his belief that the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area is “unconstitutional.”
Though he is principled, Mr. Crosby is not in a position to affect change.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, he was alone in voting against a letter from Cochise County in support of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to allow grazing on the SPRNCA. The decision represents a significant change in BLM policy. Environmental groups, notably the Center for Biological Diversity, have been vocal in opposing this change while local groups – the Farm Bureau, the Cochise Graham Cattle Growers Association and others – support allowing limited grazing within the SPRNCA.
Though he professes to support ranchers, Mr. Crosby’s belief that the SPRNCA is unconstitutional was more important than voting in favor of a letter that would support their interests.
His vote had little consequence. Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English provided the majority to authorize the letter and gave local ranchers the support they were looking for from the county.
If Supervisor Crosby were serious about his “principle” on this issue, he should have run for Congress. Dismantling SPRNCA would take an act of Congress or a federal lawsuit or both. Neither of these is are within the province of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
He is similarly “principled” regarding the PSPRS. He’s made it know at several board meetings that he has been studying with County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and county finance officials about what can be done to cure the estimated $37 million pension obligation.
Constituents should recognize this as an early warning of what comes next. With budget deliberations getting underway, we expect his adherence to the principle that all government debt is bad will inspire proposals for elimination of public services, draconian department cuts and other drastic measures.
It’s doubtful this will “fix” the PSPRS or that other supervisors will go along. Cochise County isn’t alone in its struggle with the pension obligation. Arizona legislators have avoided dealing with the issue for years, preferring to lay the burden on counties and municipalities rather than assume any fiscal responsibility.
Here again, Mr. Crosby would be more effective addressing the problems of the PSPRS if he were a state legislator, not a county supervisor.
When it comes to principles, people really don’t matter to Mr. Crosby. His desire to fuel public outrage at the overreach of the federal government or inspire fear that the PSPRS debt will bankrupt our communities outweigh support for local ranchers and will justify any and all cuts he proposes in the county budget.
Since he isn’t a congressman or a state legislator, his stature as a “principled” politician is ineffective.