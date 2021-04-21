There comes a time when you realize on a personal level that it is time to “check yourself.”
The national reaction to the Derek Chauvin conviction and the local debate surrounding Arizona voting laws have created that opportunity. Identifying what shapes our opinions and our perceptions is an important step in understanding the reaction of others.
That’s especially true in today’s social-media-driven world. Our opinions are often reinforced online because we tend to associate with others who have the same belief system as our own. For many people, their Facebook friends are people who share a common background, enjoy similar interests and see the world the same way.
That’s one reason it may be difficult for some to identify with the reaction Wednesday by people across the nation to the Chauvin conviction. Chauvin, a white, former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on all counts for the murder of George Floyd, an African American.
Appreciating the public outcry following the verdict helps us recognize that this is a special moment in our nation’s history. For people of color the outcome is among the first and the few times that a white police officer has been held accountable for causing the death of a Black man.
The progress of our society toward racial equality took a step forward with Chauvin’s conviction.
Arizona voting laws are something else entirely.
Republicans in the Legislature are being accused of racism for proposing changes in state election laws. The GOP holds a slight majority in the House and Senate, which almost assures that these changes will be passed on to Gov. Ducey for his signature to complete the changes in existing laws.
What has been proposed are revisions in early balloting. Voters who signed up for the Permanent Early Voting List would be removed from that list if they choose not to return a ballot for four consecutive elections. The proposed law would also change the name of the PEVL to just the “Early Voting List,” removing the idea of permanency.
To many people of color and those who identify with their minority status, this law is an example of voter suppression efforts by the Republican Party. Activists across the nation have been outspoken about laws being proposed and adopted in Georgia and other states that they argue make it more difficult for people of color to vote.
In Arizona, Republicans can be accused of bad timing, but it’s much more difficult to argue that changes in election laws are aimed at preventing people of color from casting their ballot.
There is little doubt that some laws being proposed by our state legislators are a reaction to Donald Trump’s loss last November. Republicans in the Senate are so convinced that the outcome was fraudulent that they have ordered another audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County.
Citizens who choose not to exercise their right – and fulfill their responsibility – to vote in four consecutive elections, regardless of their ethnicity, should be accountable for their choice. These voters can still vote at the polls, if they choose to do so.
Removing those who do not participate in early voting lowers election costs for counties, maintains the accuracy of voter registration rolls and adds a consequence for voters to who choose not to fulfill their responsibility as citizens to cast a ballot in an election.