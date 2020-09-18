Campaign season or not, and regardless of your political persuasion, it’s always good to see a United States Senator in Cochise County.
Saturday’s visit by Sen. Martha McSally in Benson and at the border wall offered reassurance that she’s in touch with the issues that matter to people in this corner of the state. We’re still waiting for a visit by Arizona’s other representative in the senate, Kyrsten Sinema.
Ms. McSally is in the midst of a tough re-election campaign, battling Democrat Mark Kelly. She trails in various polls and has been ravaged in television ads, in the media and especially by left-wing ideologists who paint her as a sycophant of President Trump.
None of that mattered last week during her visit to Cochise County. She felt safe enough to campaign door-to-door in Sierra Vista and played to a packed house at the Benson Visitors Center. Ms. McSally re-engaged with her longtime friends and supporters at the Ladd Family Ranch in Palominas and spent some quality time with her dog, Boomer, inspecting the newly constructed border wall just outside Naco.
Her support of the wall goes beyond immigration. She pointed to the positive impact that 400 construction jobs is having on the county’s economy, noting that some of the money earned by those who are building the structure is being spent locally.
She re-emphasized her support for military spending. Unlike her past focus on Fort Huachuca, Ms. McSally presented a more global viewpoint and reminded us of the continuing need to keep our forces well-trained and well-equipped in a threat-filled world. Military readiness has consistently been near the top of Sen. McSally’s priority list, including during her tenure as a congresswoman. We have no doubt of her familiarity and support for the local post, but recognize that her role as a U.S. Senator requires her to consider the entirety of our armed forces, not just Fort Huachuca.
Time and today’s pressing problems with the pandemic were undoubtedly the factors that limited discussion of other vital issues in Cochise County. We know she supports modernization of the Raul Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, but we wished for an update on federal funding for the project. We know Sen. McSally has been supportive of water conservation initiatives and preservation of the San Pedro riparian, but we wished for insights on the local impact of the reorganization of the Bureau of Land Management.
Cochise County voters have consistently supported Martha McSally, during her campaigns for U.S. Representative of District 2 and in her first unsuccessful run for the Senate in 2018. She captured more than 59 percent of the county’s ballots in her last election.
Some of that support is undoubtedly the result of her status as the Republican Party nominee in a county that the GOP counts on for its majority. But some of our local enthusiasm for Martha McSally goes beyond politics. She has an intimate familiarity with local issues and lots of longtime friendships, which has helped her earn the strong support she enjoys in Cochise County.
Even though she’s the underdog in the Nov. 3 election, we expect more of the same from voters in this corner of Arizona.