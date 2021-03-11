It seemed like such a straightforward, simple bill.
Our Representative Gail Griffin, a double-decade veteran at the Capitol, presented legislation last month that served the dual purpose of satisfying the Arizona Farm Bureau while creating an opportunity to conserve water.
Rep. Griffin’s bill, HB2441, passed through the House last month and is currently being debated by the Senate. She calls it her “rocks bill,” and proposes that ranchers and farmers be allowed to substitute acreage they continue to water, even though it doesn’t produce a crop, to hold on to their rights in an irrigation district. In Rep. Griffin’s own words … “If you have a piece of property that has rocks or other things that you continue to water because you don’t want to lose your right to use the water, what this does is allow you to take the amount of acreage that the rocks … might be on and add it to a contiguous part, same farm unit, so you’re using the water efficiently and not wasting it.”
Simple and straightforward, right?
Not to Democrats in Phoenix, apparently. An amendment to HB2441, proposed by Tucson Democrat Sen. Kristen Engel, sought to change the intent of the bill by requiring consideration of the welfare of the entire watershed from where the water is being drawn. Instead of simply making sure that the water being consumed by ranchers and farmers is being put to good use, Sen. Engel saw Rep. Griffin’s bill as an opportunity to dramatically increase the regulation authority of the Arizona Department of Water Resources. The agency would be empowered to reduce the water rights of the irrigator.
As a group, Democrats voted against Rep. Griffin’s bill in the House, and are likely to stick together in their opposition in the Senate.
So, who’s really in favor of conservation? Republicans who are supporting efforts to allow substitution of acreage to assure the sensible consumption of water or Democrats who oppose the bill and seek to dramatically change its intent?
In areas with irrigation districts — and Cochise County is not such an area — water rights are assigned with the specific intent of preventing the overconsumption of the resource by a single user. These districts also assign water rights with an eye toward conservation, seeking to provide enough water to assure the survival of wildlife, rivers and the environment.
As this space has stated in the past, sometimes it’s better to accomplish something, rather than oppose a good sense idea because it’s not everything you want.
That idea is certainly illustrated with Rep. Griffin’s bill. Sen. Engel’s amendment is an initiative unto its own, and should be considered such by legislators.
In the meantime, we’re glad to see lawmakers get behind Rep. Giffin’s bill, which makes good sense for state water resources and farmers and ranchers in Arizona.