Despite the election of two incumbent supervisors and the reelection of all six officeholders, there’s lots of “new” in Cochise County government.
Election of a new supervisor for District 1, Tom Crosby, and the hiring of a new county administrator, Richard Karwaczka, has the potential to reshape priorities and policies. We don’t expect much to change until after the first of the year when Mr. Crosby is formally seated and Mr. Karwaczka has a better handle on the responsibilities of his position.
That’s when the fireworks should begin.
Previously, each time a new board has been seated — once every four years — supervisors have set aside time to develop a strategic plan. We’re anticipating that practice will continue, establishing “soft” guidelines that set priorities and provide direction for county staff.
If the recently completed election season offers a hint, we expect supervisors will focus on the county’s pension liability. Though barely referenced by either Ann English (District 2) or Peggy Judd (District 3) during their campaigns, Mr. Crosby pointed to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System as a major concern. The debt is about $42.4 million and rising, he said, and combined with the pension burden carried by Sierra Vista taxpayers will represent more than $95 million by July, increasing exponentially during the next 18 years.
Fear of that debt will likely drive an argument to lower the cost of county government, with few choices to accomplish that goal other than cutting services and eliminating positions. Even with drastic cuts, Cochise County may need to increase its property tax to cure its pension debt, if Mr. Crosby’s dire outlook is accurate.
The county also has taken a more aggressive approach to economic development in recent years. Supervisors went on record in 2018 supporting the Villages of Vigneto in Benson and endorsed paying for a study of the economic benefits accrued by construction of a commercial port of entry in Douglas.
Considering the probable need for cost cutting to afford the projected pension burden, we’re wondering whether supervisors will continue to back economic development initiatives.
And then there’s water.
Public awareness and concern for the continuing drop of the water table in the Sulphur Springs Valley has pushed county officials to define their role in addressing the problem. Previous efforts by residents to organize an irrigation district failed several years ago and the county has been reluctant to intervene, though the option of establishing a water conservation district is authorized by state law.
Supervisors also have a history of participating in multi-jurisdictional initiatives to protect the San Pedro River. The county has assumed the maintenance of Horseshoe Draw and the Palominas storm water and recharge project. Supervisors also have supported petitions for state and federal funding to determine what’s happening with the river and what can be done to preserve the treasured natural resource.
We anticipate the priorities of our new county board will become evident early after the formal swearing in has been completed in January. Until then, enjoy the holidays.